Alongside DJI’s new agricultural drones, the DJI RC Plus 2, DJI RC Plus 2, D-RTK3, O4 Image Transmission Relay all have launched in China.

Both the RC Pus 2 and D-RTK3 look to have received design updates. With the O4 Image Transmission Relay taking on the new design to match the D-RTK3.

DJI RC Plus 2

Looking at the DJI RC Plus 2, we know it will feature DJI O4 Enterprise image transmission. This detail comes from a translated excerpt found on DJI China’s agricultural website, which was launched alongside the Agras T100 and T70.

O4 Image Transmission The algorithm of the image transmission system has been upgraded, with a transmission distance of up to 2 km [15] and smooth and stable images.

The antenna design has been updated, and it may no longer be removable. The shoulders have been refined and reshaped, while larger rubber bumpers have been added to the top two corners. The speaker vents and top ports have also been updated. However, the 7-inch display and buttons remain unchanged.

Specifications

Model TKPL 2 Display 7-inch touch LCD display, resolution 1920 × 1200, brightness 1400 cd/m² Storage temperature – 30 ℃ to 45 ℃ (within one month)

– 30 ℃ to 35 ℃ (more than one month but less than three months)

– 30 ℃ to 30 ℃ (more than three months but less than one year) Charging temperature 5℃ to 40℃ Built-in battery life 3.8 hours External battery life 3.2 hours Charging method Use a USB-C fast charger with a maximum power of 65 W (maximum voltage 20 V). DJI portable charger is recommended. Charging time Built-in battery and built-in plus external battery are both 2 hours (charge according to the official method when the device is turned off)

DJI D-RTK3

4G enhanced image transmission If the O4 image transmission signal is interfered with and the mobile network is in good condition, it will automatically switch to mobile network transmission to easily cope with complex scenes such as mountain obstructions.

DJI O4 Image Transmission Relay