DJI Agras T100, Agras T70 drones launch in China

After a small teaser last week, DJI China has launched its latest agricultural drones, the DJI Agras T100 and DJI Agras T70. Both capable of carrying, spraying, and spreading more than the previous generation of Agras drones.

DJI Agras T100

The bigger of the two, as the name suggests, the DJI Agras T100 has a maximum take-off weight of 149.9 kilograms with the ability to spread up to 100 litres of fertiliser and lift up to 85 kilograms.

The T100 features 9-minute fast charging and an improved sensor array with a new AI algorithm for even safer flights. Making the Agras T100 the ultimate farming drone.

DJI Agras T70

While smaller, the DJI Agras T70 still features impressive specs, with a maximum take-off weight of 70 kilograms, a 70-litre capacity tank, and the ability to lift up to 65 kilograms. T70 features a quick charge time of 8 minutes and also features improved sensors for safer flights.

To take advantage of the full 70-litre tank, the Agras T70P variant is required with a more powerful battery over the standard Agras T70, which only has a 50-litre tank. Both models can spread and lift the exact same amount.