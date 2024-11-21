DJI’s statement on MKBHD speeding, 96mph in a 35mph zone

DJI has officially shared a statement on a recent sponsored video that saw the YouTuber, MKBHD going 96mph in a 35mph zone while showing off the new DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro.

For those that aren’t aware, tech YouTuber MKBHD recently published a video showing off DJI’s latest action camera. In the video, there was a shot from within a super car of the MKBHD going 96mph in a 35mph zone. The shot has since been cut out of the video but not before many people commented on it and managed to save clips of it.

DJI’s response to MKBHD

As one would expect, DJI have officially commented on the dangerous driving in a response on another YouTube video as screenshotted by u/Striderdud on Reddit. The statement reads as follows:

Hi there. DJI is aware of the situation and acknowledges everyone’s concerns. We apologize and have been in discussions with Marques and his team to address the behaviour displayed in his recent video. In collaborating with content creators, we always emphasize the importance of following local laws, regulations, or ordinances. As a company, DJI does not condone driving at dangerously high speeds, especially in a school zone, and any actions that could lead to harm.

Image via u/udaraka14.